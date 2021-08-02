State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,333 shares of company stock worth $1,261,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

