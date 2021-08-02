State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $161,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $59,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

