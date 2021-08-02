State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

INO stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

