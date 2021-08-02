State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,900 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

