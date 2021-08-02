Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

SRCL opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.84. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

