stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114.80 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $2,595.55 or 0.06674896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $114.80 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 697,279 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

