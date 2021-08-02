Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.05. 360,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $225,525,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

