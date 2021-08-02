Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $19,809,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.