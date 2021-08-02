Stock Buyback Program Approved by Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Board of Directors

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.17. 1,059,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,477. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

