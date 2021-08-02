Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 8,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

