Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $27.02 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 39.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $275.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

