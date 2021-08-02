Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 274 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $257.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.92 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

