StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in United Community Banks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

