Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Strategic Education worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRA opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $134.43.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

