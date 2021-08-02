Stuart A. Tross Purchases 4,476 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) insider Stuart A. Tross bought 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $13,383.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,598. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MannKind by 473.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MannKind by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $8,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

