Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Materials stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

