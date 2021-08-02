Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

SUMO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -13.68. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

