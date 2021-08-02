Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.00 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

