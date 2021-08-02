SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

