Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$34.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,528. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.