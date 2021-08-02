SVB Leerink Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,980,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.