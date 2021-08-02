Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 1,731,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 822.3 days.

SSREF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $88.45 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.62.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

