Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 568.88 ($7.43).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 531.50 ($6.94). 283,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,376. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.29. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 522.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.