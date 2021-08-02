Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.55. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.25 and a 1-year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

