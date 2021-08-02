TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.88.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.