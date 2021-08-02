TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

