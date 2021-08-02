TD Securities Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$29.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.82. 427,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,818. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

