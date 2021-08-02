Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $312.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.41. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $186.23 and a 12 month high of $316.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

