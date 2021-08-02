Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $71,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $51.15 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.