Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

