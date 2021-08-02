Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,170 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Integer worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 9.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.