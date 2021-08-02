Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,186,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $61.76 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

