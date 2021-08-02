Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

