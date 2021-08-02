Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

