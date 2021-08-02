Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $50.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

