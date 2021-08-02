Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $88.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

