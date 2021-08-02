Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $159.72 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.