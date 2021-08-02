Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $147.90. 32,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

