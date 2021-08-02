Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 111.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 2,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,119. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

