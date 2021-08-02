Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $211.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.02. Teleperformance has a one year low of $144.68 and a one year high of $216.11.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

