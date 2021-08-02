Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDS stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.