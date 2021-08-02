Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down to $22.35

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $21.62. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 7,370 shares trading hands.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102,722 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,865,000 after acquiring an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

