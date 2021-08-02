TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,766. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.