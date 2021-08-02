TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.
Shares of TIXT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,766. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
