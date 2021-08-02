Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:TPX opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

