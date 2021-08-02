Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $58.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,589.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.