Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Terex were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

