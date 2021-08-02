Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 764,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

