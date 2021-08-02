Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.39. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.