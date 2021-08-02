Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

