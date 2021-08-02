The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 556,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 253,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

