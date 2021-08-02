The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 556,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
AAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 253,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
About The Aaron’s
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
