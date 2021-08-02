The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 20,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

BX stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,606,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

